Lowell doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Lowell doctor is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by him.

Dr. Daryl Wisdom, 65, who runs a practice off Cascade Road near Snow Avenue SE, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of 1st degree CSC and one count of 4th degree CSC.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they were contacted on July 17 by a victim who said her doctor sexually assaulted her during an appointment. Investigators said the incident occurred on July 1.

Wisdom was arraigned by Judge Sara Smolenski. He is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, and he is ordered to have no contact with any other patients.

Police ask if there are any other victims to contact Det. Dustin Cook at 616-632-6125.

