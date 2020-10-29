Lowell High School goes virtual Friday

Extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled.

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell High School announced Thursday that they will move to virtual learning Friday, October 30, after a significant increase of COVID-19 in the community.

The school says that students should prepare for a full school day from 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled. Lowell plans on resuming classes on Monday, November 2.

Thursday, the state reported 3,675 daily cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

