Lowell High School goes virtual Friday

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell High School announced Thursday that they will move to virtual learning Friday, October 30, after a significant increase of COVID-19 in the community.
The school says that students should prepare for a full school day from 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled. Lowell plans on resuming classes on Monday, November 2.
Thursday, the state reported 3,675 daily cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
