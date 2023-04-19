Lowell Police Department using new tool for de-escalation

The BolaWrap 150 fires a Kevlar cord to non-violently restrict an individual so that officers can respond without potential escalation or force.

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is now using a device known as the BolaWrap 150 to de-escalate from a distance without violent force.

"A lot of people look at this and think of a taser, which is more of a use of force," Lowell P.D. Sergeant Gordy Lauren said. "This is basically on the other end of the spectrum. As far as use of force, this is a restraint system, not a less-than-lethal device."

The BolaWrap fires a 7.5-foot Kevlar cord with end hooks meant to tie up the individual to prevent them from getting away, resisting or escalating the situation.

Lauren said the Lowell P.D. purchased the devices to create safer responses, particularly in mental health crises.

"I think it's just it's a safer way to take people in custody," Lauren said. "It's going to be easier and safer for officers, it's going to be easier and safer for the people that we need to get to the hospital."

"It shows the community that we're trying to do better and trying to serve and protect them better," Lauren said.

It's a goal shared by Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies that makes the BolaWrap and partners with what he said are over 900 departments across the country and 20 in Michigan.

"When an officer needs to, again, whether you're gonna take an individual in to be arrested, or we need to take that individual, and maybe they're in mental crisis, we need to get them help," Mullins said. "Those forms of pain compliance don't always work so well."

"We have to be more humane as a society, and that's where the BolaWrap really changes things," Mullins said.

Both the Sergeant and the CEO said they hope the BolaWrap will pave the way for more humane law enforcement tactics.

