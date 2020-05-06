Lowell police chief resigns, days after controversial Facebook post

Chief Steve Bukala resigned after being on the Lowell Police Department for 25 years.

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Chief has resigned, just days after a controversial Facebook post was deleted by the department.

Chief Steve Bukala resigned after being on the Lowell Police Department for 25 years.

On Tuesday evening, the Lowell Police Department posted on Facebook that they were aware of four open carry 2nd amendment demonstrators walking down Main Street. The post said "We are aware and no need to call us. We at the Lowell Police Department support the legally armed citizen and the second amendment."

The post gained some traction within the community, and the official Lowell Police Department Facebook page added to the statement in the comments.

"People!" started one comment, which said Lowell has had open carry demonstrators in town before. "Yes people are hypersensitive due to the riots and anarchists that have come to Michigan. They are exercising their right to open carry. No one has to agree or disagree." The comment was signed "Chief."

The post was eventually deleted. And the department posted an apology on Thursday, calling it an "ill-considered message" which was then defended.

"At a time when the residents looked to us for leadership, we failed," the post read. "We must take this opportunity to listen and learn so we can work together to defeat racism and build a more just an equitable society. We can and must do better."

A statement from Lowell City Manager Michael Burns does not connect the resignation to the Facebook post. It does say Sgt. Chris Hurst will serve as the interim chief.

Bukala has been with the city of Lowell since 1995 and Chief since 2013. He was placed on administrative leave in 2017 for a misconduct investigation, and he eventually took a plea deal to a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty by a public officer.

