LOWELL, Mich. - According to a Facebook post, the Lowell Police Department is currently investigating reports of cars being broken into and taken from the city.

The department is asking people to make sure their cars and homes are locked and to call them if something seems suspicious.

Lowell PD can be reached by dispatch at 616-897-7123, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, Facebook Messenger or by emailing glauren@ci.lowell.mi.us.

