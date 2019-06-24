LOWELL, Mich. - The Lowell Police Department is searching for a larceny suspect and hoping the community can help locate him.

Investigators are looking for Jason Marr, the police dept. released his photo Monday morning. He is warranted for a larceny warrant.

He is described as 5'9" and around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize this man or know of his whereabouts, contact the police department at 616-897-7123.

