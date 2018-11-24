LOWELL, Mich. - The Lowell Police Department is looking for three young men who have been "causing problems all over town."

The police department posted their photos to Facebook Friday night, in hopes that members of the community would recognize them.

At this point, police are just looking to speak to the three of them. Police did not disclose what problems they've caused.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM