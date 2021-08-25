Lowell community prepares for Pink Arrow Pride night's fight against cancer

The Arrows are taking on Mona Shores in the 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week, but it's also one of the area's biggest fundraisers in the fight against cancer.

LOWELL, Mich. — The temperature is hovering around 90 degrees. The sun is beating down on Red Arrow Stadium. The heat is brutal. But it's no matter for the organizers of Lowell's Pink Arrow Pride. They have a job to do and they're committed to it.

"This is usually a year-round thing -- getting sponsors, getting the t-shirts, getting everything taken care of," said Ginger Noll, who serves as the president of the Lowell Athletic Boosters.

"There are so many people behind the scenes, in front of the scenes, everywhere, working to put this event on. Everybody deserves recognition. The guy driving the forklift behind me is one of the spearheads -- Perry Beachum."

Beachum is loading pallets of bottled water for attendees. All the work, these volunteers say, is worth it because they know they're helping in the fight against cancer. Since the event started in 2009, Pink Arrow Pride has raised thousands of dollars.

"It's huge," Noll said.

"If you're undergoing cancer treatments, you fill out a simple form and they will give you gas money so you can get back and forth to your treatments. Money goes towards Gilda's so the counseling sessions are free. All the money we try to keep in the Lowell community."

This year things will be a little bit different. Because of staff and supply shortages, there will be no "restaurant row" this year. And Beachum says attendees are asked to wear masks to the game out of respect for people on cancer journeys who have compromised immune systems.

Noll hopes that Pink Arrow Pride will inspire other communities to join in the fight against cancer as well.

"There are a lot of things you can do to help out your cancer survivor. Anything you can do. This is what Lowell does but anybody in any community can do anything," she said.

The Pink Arrow Pride game between Lowell and Mona Shores is also the first 13 On Your Sidelines Game of the Week.