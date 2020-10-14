The new Lowell Showboat sets sail to a permanent home

The sixth version of the boat was christened and launched into the Flat River Wednesday morning.

LOWELL, Mich. — The City of Lowell is welcoming back the newest incarnation of the Lowell Showboat.

The sixth version of the boat was christened and launched into the Flat River Wednesday morning. It is being taken across the river to the place where the showboat was docked for decades.

"We're the Showboat city," said Mike Burns, Lowell's City Manager back in July. "The Showboat is a big deal for this community and has always been something we've been very proud of."

The last incarnation of the Showboat, which was built in 1979, was torn down in April of 2019.

Work will continue on the showboat over the next months.

