Lowell Showboat opens to the public

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Showboat opened to the public Saturday, giving visitors a peek inside the historical boat. The grand opening was part of the Expo on the Riverwalk event held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Lowell leaders say they are excited for the future economic possibilities for the showboat.

“I see a spectacular venue within the city of Lowell. I see it being an economic driver for businesses here, and also it’s still the people’s boat,” said Liz Baker with the Lowell Chamber of Commerce. “So we can do special events on it and continue the traditions.”

The Lowell Chamber of Commerce began raising money in 2017 to redo the showboat after its demolition the same year. The new boat is entirely made of steel and features a grand staircase, outdoor decks and a classic wooden steering wheel. The showboat's history can be traced back to 1932.

