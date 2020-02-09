Lowell High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Lowell schools offered families the option of choosing between in-person or remote learning.

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell Area Schools Superintendent Nate Fowler sent a letter to families Tuesday night saying a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in close contact with the student will be contacted by the Kent County Health Department, Fowler said.

The district is moving forward with guidance from the health department, including cleaning and disinfecting the school buildings, wearing masks and socially distancing.

Lowell schools offered families the option of choosing between in-person or remote learning. They started school on Aug. 25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.