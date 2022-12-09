Litehouse YMCA celebrates grand opening in Lowell

The new location is a major upgrade from their previous site, which was in a tiny store front.

LOWELL, Mich. — It's an exciting day in Lowell as the community celebrates a new YMCA with a grand opening at 10 a.m.

The Litehouse Family YMCA is in the former site of Impact Church. This new location is a major upgrade from their previous site, which was in a tiny store front that was only supposed to be temporary but ended up being their location for over 20 years.

In addition to two new group exercise rooms, a large multi-purpose room and a community meeting space, the KidZone saw a major improvement.

"Sad to say but it was literally as big as a closet in our storefront, and now it's huge," said President and CEO Scott Lewis. "It gives the parents a chance to continue on their wellness journey and the kids are taken care of well."

Lewis says new enrichment and youth programming is in development now, which they've never been able to offer in Lowell before.

Tours of the facility begin Monday morning after the grand opening at 10 a.m. Doors open for members at noon.

