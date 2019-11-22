LOWELL, Mich. -- The first recreational marijuana store in Kent County could be open in early 2020.

A man from Ada Township and his business partner plan to renovate the Family Video on Main Street in Lowell, right next to Taco Bell.

The city sent them applications Thursday, Nov. 21, but before they can open, the owners must meet a long list of requirements.

"Make sure they're open within the hours that we allow, make sure they address any odor concerns at the facility, and they have to submit that within their site plan," said Lowell City Manager Mike Burns.

Burns also said they expect a high level of security with the facility and that they address lighting issues.

City leaders in Lowell don't think they will get a lot of money from excise taxes right away, but they think the facility will help raise property values along that commercial corridor. That means more property tax dollars for the city.

