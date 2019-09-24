LOWELL, Mich. — The city of Lowell has inked a deal with Moran Iron Works to start a new showboat.

Moran Iron Works is based in Onaway, Mich., and expects to have the project completed in the Spring of 2020.

The previous showboat was demolished in February. The new project is expected to take nearly 10,000 hours to complete.

“We are excited to take on another project that will ultimately better a small Michigan community.” said Tom Moran, CEO of Moran Iron Works. “Our team has been working hard with City of Lowell to get approval to move forward.

There have been five different versions of the Lowell Showboat since 1932. The one that was demolished this year was designed and built by Ivan Blough in 1979 after a strong storm destroyed the previous one.

Moran submitted a proposal for the work in April and it was approved unanimously by the Lowell City Council. The steel company has also made boats for other tourist destinations in Michigan including Pictured Rocks in Munising.

