LOWELL, Mich. — The police department in Lowell has confirmed that one person has drowned at Pebble Beach near Stoney Lakeside Park.

Lowell Police said officers were still on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the initial call came in around 3:30 p.m. An age of the victim was not given. Police also did not provide any information about what led up to the drowning.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

