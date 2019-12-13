LOWELL, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is expanding into the City of Lowell.

Currently, the YMCA has a small location in a strip mall on Main Street, but closed on a deal to purchase the vacant Impact Church on Hudson Street this week.

Scott Lewis, the President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, said the board approved the purchase of the church last month on Nov. 29, but the sale was finalized this week. "We are excited about what this move will mean for the Lowell community," Lewis continued.

Right now, the YMCA is finalizing renovation plans, project costs, and contingencies. The organization hopes to share more specifics in February with plans to open in late 2020.

The Impact Church moved to a new much larger location on M-21 in Lowell Township last summer.

