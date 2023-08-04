Ludington B & B owners see cancellations double for August after SS Badger ends season early

The historic car ferry's owners, signaling an internal investigation was underway Friday, cited issues with the vessel's ramping system.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — An internal investigation has been launched into the SS Badger's ramp failure.

The incident occurred while the steamer was in the process of unloading two weeks ago. The repairs, its parent company related, would take months to complete.

The failure underpins the probe announced Friday, according to Crains Grand Rapids Business.

Meantime, Ludington, the SS Badger’s home port, continued to assess the resulting economic impact.

At least one local business told 13 ON YOUR SIDE it had already felt the effects.

“It's really part of the Ludington tradition to welcome the Badger in every night, hear that horn blowing and see it coming in the harbor,” Chris Simpler related.

Simpler and his wife, Jenna own a pair of bed and breakfasts several blocks away from the Ludington Waterfront.

“And we have been impacted,” Jenna said.

Cancellations for August, she noted, had doubled over last year following the ship’s season-ending announcement.

“So we are feeling that a little bit,” Jenna explained. “I think about 10-percent or so of our business comes from Badger guests.”

Making the move to Michigan – in Jenna’s case, back to Michigan -- several years earlier, the couple looked to the quaint lakeside getaway as the ideal place to put down roots.

“This beautiful property happened to be on the market during the time we were looking,” she said.

The historic Cartier Mansion, named for businessman, lumber baron and two-time Ludington Mayor Warren Cartier who had it built circa 1905.

“It only had six guest rooms. We now have ten. We've taken our carriage house, put four beautiful suites out there and continue to tell the story of that space,” Jenna related. “It's just been a great project.”

Wanting more, the Simplers later added the historic home across the street – built by Cartier’s father – to the portfolio, relying upon tourism, in part, driven by attractions like the SS Badger to keep their rooms full through the busy summer season.

“It looks pretty bad now, but we have plenty of time to catch up,” Chris added.

“It's a little too soon to know what kind of impact,” Brandy Miller of the Ludington Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau noted. “This is a pretty unprecedented set of circumstances for 2023 at this point.”

Helping slightly, Miller said, an otherwise strong start to the season, which began in May.

“We've seen tremendous numbers,” she explained.

With the car ferry out of commission for the remainder of the season, Miller suggested officials would have to wait until later in the year to fully grasp the impact of its absence.

Meantime, she related, the Bureau was engaged in the process of assisting passengers forced to alter their plans.

“This is a tremendous asset and attraction to our area,” Miller said. “There are still a lot of reasons to visit Ludington. And we hope people will still make the trip.”

“Ultimately, we're going to be okay. Ludington is going to be okay,” Chris related. “But it's, you know, it's unfortunate.”

The Simplers thoughts, with the Badger’s crew as they worked to find a fix, adding that guests calling to cancel had been courteous and respectful.

“We're all trying to make the best out of a tough situation,” Chris said. “We’re looking for ways to rebook those folks in the future and make sure that they still get a chance to come to town and really enjoy the area.”

The SS Badger’s parent is expected to resume service in 2024.



