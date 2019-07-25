LUDINGTON, Mich — UPDATE: At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday four people were swept out to Lake Michigan, one of whom is still missing, according to the Mason County Sheriff Department.

The 38-year-old man is still missing, and the Sheriff's Department are presuming it as a drowning.

The other three people who were swimming with the man at the mouth of the Sable River were pulled to safety and are all related to him. Two are children.

The Sheriff's Department asks the public to avoid the area as search efforts continue.

They also encourage people to take caution when swimming around the outlets into the lakes as the water levels are high.

UPDATE: A portion of the beach is closed as rescue crews continue to look for 38-year-old man, according to The Ludington Daily News.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency responders including the Mason County Sheriff's Office, Hamlin Fire & Rescue, and Life EMS are responding to a water emergency at the Sable River outlet at Ludington State Park.

This information is according to The Ludington Daily News.

The MCSO Dive Team was called to the scene at 3:40 p.m., and the Scottville and Custer fire departments were called to assist with an air trailer.

The Manson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies were looking for a white man in the water and that people should avoid the area.

RELATED: Ludington police issuing tickets to people who ignore breakwall closures

RELATED: 14-year-old Ludington girl drowns at Stearns Beach

Earlier this week the Mason County Sheriff's Department recovered 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy from Lake Michigan. He was located about 300 yards from shore at a depth of 18 feet near Ludington State Park.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.