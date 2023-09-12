Luke Bryan performing sold-out show in Allegan for 'Farm Tour 2023'

Organizers say the venue is rural, so there are things to keep in mind ahead of the sold-out concert.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Luke Bryan, renowned country singer-songwriter and American Idol judge, is coming to Allegan County this year.

On his 'Farm Tour 2023,' Bryan will stop by six farms all over the Midwest. His third stop is at John Schaendorf Dairy, 2369 28th Street in Allegan.

The Allegan show and its online parking passes are already sold out, days before ticket sales close.

You can still pay to park onsite but be prepared to pay $20 the day of the event.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. Every concertgoer is asked to show up early because there may be traffic congestion in the rural area. Carpooling is also encouraged to cut down on traffic.

Parking will open at 2 p.m. and entry is permitted starting at 5 p.m.

Chairs and blankets will be allowed in designated areas, but organizers say no coolers, backpacks, or outside food or drinks, except for factory-sealed bottles of water. Also prohibited are fireworks, grills, weapons, animals other than service animals, large umbrellas, footballs, frisbees and golf carts.

Camping on the grounds is not allowed and anyone bringing an RV will be charged an additional amount for parking. No vehicles are allowed on the property overnight.

The path from the parking lot to the concert is unpaved. Accessible parking is available close to the venue, but there is not a provided service to bring concertgoers to the disabled seating area.

Organizers say the show will happen, rain or shine.

Bryan's other stops include towns in Kentucky, Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota. For more information, visit the tour's site here.

