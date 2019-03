MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks and the City of Muskegon are excited about a long future together.

Friday, they announced a new lease at LC Walker Arena for the hockey team until at least 2036.

The Lumberjacks will pay Muskegon a minimum of $250,000 to use the arena.

The team is currently ranking when it comes to game attendance.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson says this partnership is fantastic for the team and for downtown