'Luxury treehouse resort' opens in West Michigan

A 13-foot high luxury treehouse is available to book a stay, on a six acre property in Ionia County. The owners call it the first of its kind in Michigan.

IONIA, Mich. — A luxury treehouse resort named Tree Vistas is open and accepting bookings.

The owners call it the first of its kind in Michigan. Tree Vistas includes a 13-foot tall treehouse built on six acres of land in Ionia County.

"It’s not necessarily what you grew up in," said co-owner Greg Filipek. "It’s elevated, 13 feet up in the air. It is a place you can go away, like a hotel suite, but it’s not something you’d see everyday."

Currently, there is only one large treehouse on the property. However, the owners plan to build more on the land if all goes well.

There is running water and a full kitchen inside the treehouse. The shower features glass walls looking out into nature, with glass that can be frosted with the push of a button.

Outside, there is a stream coming through the hill that flows next to the treehouse. A short walk over a wooden bridge brings you to a campfire area.

The property runs up to the Grand River, with the Fred Meijer trail running through it.

There is a fishing area and yard games for families to play. Plus, a secret scavenger hunt for the children, or children at heart, to play. Wooden animals are placed around the treehouse to find.

The treehouse resort is the idea of two friends looking for a business venture in nature back in 2020.

"Going through a worldwide pandemic was actually part of the reason for doing this in the first place," said Filipek.

When Filipek's father passed away, he inherited the six acres. He said the property was actually where he grew up, on an old farm. The area where the treehouse now sits is a place his father used to come and feel secluded away from other people.

"He always said something special should be done with the property," said Filipek.

In late 2020, Filipek and Brian Coates met at a restaurant and started coming up with ideas.

"We started on that famous napkin, drawing up ideas in late 2020," said Coates.

Now, the result is "a really cool treehouse."

Booking is now open for all seasons of the year. You can learn more or book a room on their website, or contact Tree Vistas by emailing contact@treevistas.com or calling at (248) 270-8836.

