Lyoya family protests in Grand Rapids, frustrated with recent court developments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Speaking through a translator, Peter Lyoya wants to keep his son's name, and case, alive.

"I want to get justice for my son," said Peter.

Thursday afternoon the family of Patrick Lyoya and attorney Ben Crump continued their call for justice outside of the Kent County Courthouse.

This comes after a judge on Monday removed the City of Grand Rapids from the Lyoya families lawsuit, seeking $100 million in damages after Ex-GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr shot and killed Patrick in April 2022.

Schurr is still named in the suit for excessive force, the family's attorney says the city should be held accountable.

"We feel confident that the city ultimately will be bought before a court of law, because the video is so clear," said Crump. "And... is an issue that needs to be decided by a jury, whether this was an unjustified killing or not. Everybody can look at the video for themselves and see that it's not a justified killing."

