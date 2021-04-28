x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

M-37 construction starts May 3 in Kent and Barry Counties

There will be lane closures and traffic shifts in effect throughout the project.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A work zone marked by cones and signs that tell drivers they need to watch out/move over.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $7.4 million to resurface about six miles of M-37 from the north village limits of Middleville north to 92nd Street in Caledonia.

The project is set to begin Monday, May 3, with an estimated end date of Friday, Aug. 20. Also included in the project is new concrete curb and gutter, geometric improvements, new guardrail, culvert replacement, new signs, pavement markings, and a new traffic signal at the intersection of M-37 and Finkbeiner Road/Crane Road.

MDOT said the project will provide smoother, safer driving surfaces and will also extend the service life of the roadway. The overall goal is to improve safety and mobility.

There will be lane closures and traffic shifts in effect throughout the project.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.