M-37 construction starts May 3 in Kent and Barry Counties

There will be lane closures and traffic shifts in effect throughout the project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $7.4 million to resurface about six miles of M-37 from the north village limits of Middleville north to 92nd Street in Caledonia.

The project is set to begin Monday, May 3, with an estimated end date of Friday, Aug. 20. Also included in the project is new concrete curb and gutter, geometric improvements, new guardrail, culvert replacement, new signs, pavement markings, and a new traffic signal at the intersection of M-37 and Finkbeiner Road/Crane Road.

MDOT said the project will provide smoother, safer driving surfaces and will also extend the service life of the roadway. The overall goal is to improve safety and mobility.

