Kent County first responders tending to multi-vehicle crash west of Greenville

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — First responders in Northwest Kent County are working on an apparent multi-vehicle crash with injuries on M-57 Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near the intersection of M-57 and Lappley Avenue in Oakfield Township.

At least three vehicles with extensive damage could be seen there, and first responders have blocked off the road at M-57 and Wabaisis for the time being.

It's not clear the extent or number of injuries, however, an ambulance left the scene with its lights on.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is waiting to learn more and will provide updates as soon as we have them.

