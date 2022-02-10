M-57 shut down in both directions following serious injury crash

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while troopers remain on scene to investigate.

Michigan State Police are currently on scene of a two-vehicle crash that has shutdown M-57 in both directions. The shutdown is between Lincoln Lake and Morgan Mills on M-57.

Investigation on scene showed a Ford pickup attempted to pass a vehicle that was stopped in the road waiting to turn left. When the truck attempted to pass it drove head-on into an oncoming car.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while troopers remain on scene to investigate.

Grand Rapids troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash with injuries on M-57. The roadway is currently shutdown in both directions between Lincoln Lake and Morgan Mills. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FURvEg3Kik — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) February 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

