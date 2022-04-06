The Mac and Cheese Fest is coming back for two days this summer in Kalamazoo

The ooey-gooey, fan favorite festival is all about celebrating Michigan’s best mac and cheese.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mac and Cheese lovers, unite! Outlier Events announced Wednesday that the ever-popular Undeniably Dairy Mac and Cheese Fest is coming back to Kalamazoo in just two months’ time.

This year, due to high local demand, the festival is taking place for two days instead of one – Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. That means double the mac and double the cheese.

The ooey-gooey, fan-favorite festival is all about celebrating Michigan’s best mac and cheese. It will feature dishes from local establishments all over the West Side.

Event organizers said they “encourage wackiness when coming up with food selections so you may see anything from mac pizza to a cheesy donut and everything in between.” Last year, vendors provided mac and cheese tacos and even mac and cheese ice cream.

The event also houses a large group of beverage vendors, providing attendees with local beer, wine, seltzer and cider selections. There will be live music, games and other entertainment, too.

This year, ticket options include the following:

$55 VIP Mac & Beer admission with 1 hour early entry and 10 mac & cheese samples as well as 10 drink tokens for beer/hard cider samples.

$40 VIP ‘Just the Mac’ admission with 1 hour early entry and 10 mac & cheese sample tokens.

$40 General Admission Mac & Beers option with 7 mac & cheese samples and 5 beer/hard cider samples of your choosing.

$30 General Admission ‘Just the Mac’ with 7 mac & cheese samples.

All tickets come with souvenir cups, lanyards and sporks.

According to organizers, attendance is limited, and tickets will be required for entry. Those interested in attending the festival are encouraged to sign up now for the priority list to gain first access to tickets on April 21 before they go on sale to the general public on May 4.

The event takes place at Homer Stryker Field and is hosted by Outlier Events and the Kalamazoo Growlers. This is only the festival’s third year in West Michigan, but it has quickly become a fan favorite. Last year, tickets sold out in under three weeks.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.