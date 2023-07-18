Mail thieves travel across state lines to steal checks, cash from mailboxes

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says traveling between states to steal mail isn't uncommon, with long distances making cases difficult to follow.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mail is back in the right hands after two people were caught stealing from Ottawa County mailboxes this week.

Officials say thieves like this are almost always looking for one thing in particular.

"When people see that they can try to make a dollar doing something, you continue to have those types of crimes," says Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

He says cash is the driving force behind an uptick mail thefts in recent years.

Early on Sunday morning, two people were spotted reaching into mailboxes in Georgetown Township. When deputies arrived, they tried to get rid of evidence.

"The subjects began throwing large amounts of mail out of the passenger compartment of the vehicle," says Sparks.

The suspects were arrested and both found to be from Georgia. Sparks says traveling across state lines to steal mail isn't unheard of.

"Those checks can be cashed or they can be altered and cashed in other parts of the country," he explains. "And it's difficult to follow because of the multiple states involved."

So, how do you avoid something like this?

Officials say there are a few things you can try.

"You can use the post office, you can use a drop box," says Sparks. "And don't put it in there days before or let it sit in there over weekend."

Don't let the amount of money make you feel safe from theft, either.

"Even if it's a small dollar check, the suspects will alter those checks and may change the value on it," he says. "It could set you back a substantial loss."

The stolen mail was returned to the businesses in Georgetown Township.

The suspects are still in Ottawa County, both facing charges on five counts of mail theft.

