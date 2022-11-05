Construction company renovates mail truck to deliver ice cream to work crews

EV Construction uses the ice cream truck to show appreciation to its clients and staff, anticipating to hand out thousands of free ice cream bars this summer.

HOLLAND, Mich. — One West Michigan construction company is using sweet treats to show appreciation to its staff and clients. 13 ON YOUR SIDE stopped by EV Construction in Holland to check out their newest truck, though it works a lot differently than most of their equipment.

No, it’s not your typical ice cream truck.

EV Construction President & CEO Mike Novakoski says it’s “a first of its kind, at least in West Michigan, as far as I understand.”

The company sees it as a way of showing appreciation.

“We want to bring smiles to all that we work with and so we thought we’d do this in an unmistakable way that EV Construction’s known for,” said Novakoski. “We look at the men and women that work for us – and they call them the subcontractors, we call them trade partners – we want to honor them for the hard work they’re doing.”

He says they’ve had the idea for years now but, “You can’t get a box of ice cream from the local store onto a job site without it melting.”

So, they decided, “To retrofit this 1980s mail truck, completely renovate it and turn it into the EV Sweets and Treats,” said Novakoski.

“Let’s create a delivery and an ability for them to experience kind of that 12-year-old, ice cream truck coming down the road,” the company’s president smiled. “You’ll hear that corny music that we remember as kids as it’s coming down into the parking lot and then the construction workers will be drawn out to enjoy to some treats on behalf of EV Construction.”

The truck has already made its debut at some Tulip Time events and will target various work sites throughout the hot summer months. The company also plans to use it at groundbreakings and ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Plus, it could potentially become available to employees to use for events like graduations or wedding receptions.

“We imagine we’re going to give out thousands and thousands of free ice cream bars.”

