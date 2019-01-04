GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A couple flights out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport were delayed, even grounded, after a nationwide technical glitch Monday morning.

Southwest, United, Delta and American Airlines were all impacted by a computer issue from a vendor that services multiple carriers, according to a statement from Southwest. Several of the airlines were dealing with computer issues.

Delays were seen all over the nation, including Grand Rapids, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Atlanta and Miami. According to the Ford Airport's spokesperson, Tara Hernandez, two Southwest flights and some from United were affected by the glitch.

The Federal Aviation Administration is recommending that people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.

