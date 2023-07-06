'Structural damage' after car crashes into Tim Hortons in Lowell

Lowell police were on scene investigating the crash Thursday night.

LOWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a Tim Hortons in Lowell Michigan early Thursday night.

The Tim Hortons located at 432 Lincoln Lake Ave SE has "structural damage" according to initial reports.

Police from Lowell were on scene to investigate the crash.

Officials did not have any more information but said they believed there were minor injuries, if any.

