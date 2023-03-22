Dreams come true for Helen DeVos patient after 'Make-A-Wish' dream is granted

Lily will leave to Disney World next week where she will ride in a limo, stay in a special resort hotel, and meet all the Disney Princesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ‘Make-a-Wish’ made one child’s dream come true today, and she didn’t even see it coming!

The foundation, and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital surprised their patient, Lily with the news that her wish has been granted.

10-year-old Lily, is getting ready to pack her bags with princess dresses, after being surprised with a trip to Disney World.

Lily's mom said, "I was very excited to see her reaction to all of it. We're all very excited to go take that break from everything that we've been doing with her lately and just enjoy some downtime as a family, doing something she's super excited about."

"Lily had a small idea that we would be going at some point, but she has surgery coming up in a couple of weeks. So she thought it's not going to happen until after surgery,” said her mother.

Lily is currently being treated by the Neurology and Neurosurgery teams at Helen DeVos for her seizure disorder.

“Unfortunately, I've seen in many, many children suffering from intractable epilepsy. It's a battle, it's a daily battle,” said her doctor.

Her doctor says that things like, 'Make-A-Wish' make patients journeys just a little easier.

“I think that no matter what their wishes, and it's very, I think it's life changing for them,” said her doctor.

Lily's family, her medical team and Make-A-Wish supporters all gathered in person for the first time since the pandemic, this afternoon to tell her the big surprise.

“I'm happy for her. I really am. There's just one more opportunity to see her smile a lot before her surgery. So yeah, happy happy is how I feel," said Lily's father.

Lily will leave to Disney World next week where she will ride in a limo, stay in a special resort hotel, and meet all the Disney Princesses. She says she’s especially excited to meet her favorite princess, Belle.

