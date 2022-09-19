Making the Medical Mile | How a change in Grand Rapids' skyline impacted the community

In this 20-minute special, 13 ON YOUR SIDE takes a look at the last 15 years of the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University.

But it didn't start out that way.

The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand Rapids a strong economic base founded in the life sciences, but it would take investment and patience.

“Making The Medical Mile” is a 20-minute special that takes a look at the last 15 years of the Medical Mile.

From the addition of the MSU Medical School to major research and breakthroughs and the jobs it’s created, 13 ON YOUR SIDE takes a look back at the major collaborators that helped change the skyline of Downtown Grand Rapids.

The Medical Mile helped create 60,000 jobs and pump $2 billion into the local economy.

We'll also ask the question: what’s next for the Medical Mile?

