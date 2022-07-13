76-year-old man from Grand Rapids accidentally drowns in Grand River

Deputies received reports of a man unresponsive in the river just before midnight on Tuesday.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has died after drowning in the Grand River Tuesday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies received reports of a man unresponsive in the river just before midnight. They arrived on the scene near the 2400 block of Konkle Drive NE, where they found a 76-year-old man from Grand Rapids deceased.

An investigative team determined there were no signs of foul play in the man's death.

The Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday and ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning.

If you have any information on this investigation, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report anonymously.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.