Man accused of attacking deputy during arrest scuffle has history of violence

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of giving an Allegan County Deputy a head injury during an arrest scuffle earlier this week appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

Christopher Gerou, 35, is facing assault with intent to murder, resisting arrest from a police officer, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, operating while intoxicated, and assaulting a police officer.

The prosecution says the suspect said things like, "I will kill," and "I will knock you out" during the ordeal. These statements were apparently recorded on body camera.

Originally, Gerou's bond was set at $10,000, but the prosecution argued to up it to $100,000.

Ultimately the judge settled on a bond increase of $50,000.

These charges stem from a 911 phone call Monday night about a person driving back and forth through a neighborhood at a high speed with no headlights.

A deputy, who has not yet been identified, responded to the scene and tried to arrest Gerou.

Authorities said Gerou became combative and hurt the deputy so bad he had to be hospitalized for a head injury.

A Michigan State Police Trooper, who was assisting at the scene, arrested him.

According to past court records dating back to 2007 in Allegan County, Gerou served time for an attempted home invasion, dealing marijuana and assault/resist/obstruct a police officer.

He's due back in court next week.

