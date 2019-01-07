UPDATE: Deputies say they arrested 26-year-old Nathan Tower Monday evening. Tower is accused of firing a gun after getting kicked out of a rodeo event Sunday night.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. - Authorities in Newaygo County are looking for the man who allegedly fired shots from his pickup truck after getting kicked out of a rodeo over the weekend.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Circle Star S Ranch. Deputies were called to the ranch because an intoxicated person was causing a scene after being kicked out of the facility.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Nathan Tower, allegedly fired a shot from his pickup truck that was parked nearby on 40th Street.

When deputies found his vehicle, Tower sped off. A pursuit was started but ended quickly out of concern for the public's safety.

Tower is driving a red, four-door Dodge pickup truck with a Colorado license plate TH0826. Despite his license, Tower is from the area and authorities say he may still be in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 231-689-7303 or central dispatch at 231-689-5288.

