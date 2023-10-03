Allegan county man accused of attacking deputy to undergo competency exam

The 35-year-old man became combative with law enforcement and hurt the deputy so badly that he had to be hospitalized.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — An Allegan County man accused of assaulting a deputy during an arrest in September will undergo a mental competency exam.

Christopher Gerou, 35, is facing assault with intent to murder, resisting arrest from a police officer, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, operating while intoxicated and assaulting a police officer.

The Allegan County Clerk's Office said he will undergo a competency exam, which will help determine if he will stand trial.

These charges stem from a 911 phone call the night of Sept. 12, 2023, about a person driving back and forth through a neighborhood at a high speed with no headlights.

Deputy Dillon Kibby responded to the scene and tried to arrest Gerou, authorities said.

That's when they say Gerou became combative and hurt the deputy so bad he had to be hospitalized for a head injury.

A Michigan State Police Trooper, who was assisting at the scene, arrested him.

The prosecution says the suspect said things like, "I will kill," and "I will knock you out" during the ordeal. These statements were apparently recorded on body camera.

According to past court records dating back to 2007 in Allegan County, Gerou served time for an attempted home invasion, dealing marijuana and assault/resist/obstruct a police officer.

Allegan County Deputy Dillon Kibby had been receiving treatment for his injuries at a Grand Rapids hospital, and just graduated rehab last week.

