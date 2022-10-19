Man trapped in car, airlifted to the hospital after Allegan Co. crash

Deputies believe a car turned right into the path of a van driving on M-40, causing a collision.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Heath Township, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on M-40 and 130th Avenue, police say.

Deputies believe a van was traveling north on M-40 when a southbound car attempted to turn onto 130th Avenue right in front of the van, causing a collision.

When police arrived, they found a man trapped in his vehicle who was injured, but conscious. First responders were able to extricate him and he was airlifted to the hospital.

M-40 was closed for hours while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

