Man trapped in car, airlifted to the hospital after Allegan Co. crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Heath Township, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office says.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on M-40 and 130th Avenue, police say.
Deputies believe a van was traveling north on M-40 when a southbound car attempted to turn onto 130th Avenue right in front of the van, causing a collision.
When police arrived, they found a man trapped in his vehicle who was injured, but conscious. First responders were able to extricate him and he was airlifted to the hospital.
M-40 was closed for hours while police investigated, but it has since reopened.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.