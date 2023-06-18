Man airlifted to hospital after going off road, hitting tree in Ottawa Co.

The 24-year-old man was driving on Riley Street when he went off the road.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A car ran off the road in Ottawa County, hitting a tree, the Sheriff's Office says. The crash is still under investigation.

Deputies say a 24-year-old man from Park Township was driving on Riley Street near 160th Avenue around 5:37 a.m. when he went off the south side of the road and hit the tree.

His car came to rest on the north side of Riley Street.

The man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Riley Street was closed while cleanup was underway, but it has since reopened.

