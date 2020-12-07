Man airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle crash

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is seriously injured after a single vehicle crash overnight in Ottawa County.

At approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday morning, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle personal injury crash on 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 34-year-old Jasonville City man was headed southbound on 48th Avenue when his vehicle drifted off the east side of the street. The vehicle continued along a ditch until it struck the water culvert for the Unity Christian High School driveway.

After striking the culvert, the vehicle was thrown into a light pole. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver sustained critical injuries and was transported via Aeromed helicopter to Butterworth Hospital.

No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.