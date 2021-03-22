Man allegedly appears from wooded area, grabs woman in Ottawa County

The woman screamed, and the man fled the area.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A suspect is at large after allegedly coming out of the woods and grabbing a woman’s shoulder Sunday night in Ottawa County.

Police say the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Butternut Drive and River Avenue in Holland Township. According to a report, a woman was walking in the area when a white man came from out of the woods and grabbed her shoulder. The woman then screamed, and the man fled.

The area was canvased by deputies and a K9, but no suspect was located. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.