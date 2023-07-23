Man and woman dead after murder-suicide in Big Rapids, police say

Police believe an argument led to the shootings. The children inside the home at the time were unharmed and were released into the custody of family.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, Big Rapids Police say.

Police were called to a home on the 1100 block of Catherine Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after shots were fired.

Officers found a woman dead and several children unharmed inside the home. Outside the home, they also found a man who was dead.

Police have identified them as 33-year-old Samantha Houghton and 35-year-old Matthew Ottobre, both from Big Rapids. They were living together and had children in common, officials say.

Police believe an argument led to Ottobre shooting Houghton, then himself. The children were released to the custody of family.

