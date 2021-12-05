Man arrested after armed party store robbery in Kentwood

A witness told police that the suspect showed a handgun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.

KENTWOOD, Mich — An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery at a Kentwood party store, police say.

The incident happened at around 9:15 a.m. Friday at TJ Party Store, located at 2882 Shaffer Avenue SE. A witness told police that the suspect showed a handgun and took money from the store before leaving on foot. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A canine track was attempted shortly after the crime, but a suspect was not located. After 1 p.m. Friday, police said they had made an arrest in the case.

According to police, detectives identified a potential suspect and officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the suspect after he left his home. During the traffic stop, which took place on East Beltline Avenue near Lake Drive, the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat of the car he was in and drove north on East Beltline.

Kentwood officers terminated their pursuit and the vehicle eventually crashed near I-96. The suspect ran from the car on foot but was located shortly after. Police say he was taken into custody without any further issues.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.