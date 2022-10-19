Man arrested, charged after fatal crash in Grand Rapids in June

A man was arrested Wednesday and now faces charges for his role in a June crash that killed a man on Maryland Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in the northeast side of Grand Rapids over the summer, police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, is lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility and faces charges of Reckless Driving Causing Death and Driving While Suspended Causing Death. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Back on June 9, a person was killed and another was in critical condition after the crash on Maryland Avenue near the I-196 overpass. Police say Cox crossed the center line, hitting the other car head-on. They say he was speeding.

A 65-year-old man driving the other car died on the scene. Cox was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash, but survived.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.