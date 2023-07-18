Man arrested after shooting at victim and ramming into his car, causing rollover crash

The suspect fired shots at a man who was trying to get away, then chased him down in his car, ramming into him and causing both cars to roll over.

KENT COUNTY, Michigan — A man was arrested after a shots fired incident and rollover crash that the Kent County Sheriff's Office says he was responsible for.

Police got a call about shots fired around 11 p.m. Monday near Chrysler Road NE and ½ Mile Lake Road NE in Spencer Township. Officers learned a suspect fired several rounds during an argument.

Police say the suspect, a 26-year-old Gowan man, knew the victim, a 36-year-old Edmore man. They say he hit the victim with the butt of a long gun. He tried to retreat to a car, and the suspect fired several shots.

No one was hit by gunfire.

The victim was able to leave in a car with others, but the suspect chased them in his own car. He rammed the victim's car, causing it to roll over several times near Wise Road and Youngman Road in Montcalm County.

The victim was ejected from his car. The suspect also lost control of his car and rolled over.

Multiple police agencies responded. Officials say the victim and suspect knew each other and the argument started over a prior relationship issue.

The suspect was arrested on charges of felonious assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The victim and his passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The suspect will be arraigned in the 63rd District Court at a date yet to be announced.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.