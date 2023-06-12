Man arrested after threatening paramedics with box cutter at Ford Airport

The 35-year-old Georgia man is now lodged at the Kent County Jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Georgia man was arrested at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport early Monday morning after threatening paramedics with a box cutter.

Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office says the man had called county dispatch multiple times but hung up on operators. Dispatchers were able to figure out he was on airport property.

The man then contacted Airport Authority Police and asked for medical help. An ambulance was called.

Around 1:30 a.m., the ambulance crew had been taking the man to a hospital when he became combative, according to Brunner. He pulled a box cutter from his pocket and threatened paramedics.

The man then ran out of the ambulance onto airport property. Kent County deputies and Kentwood officers were called to the scene, and a K9 found the man hiding in some bushes.

He immediately surrendered without incident.

He has been identified as a 35-year-old Georgia man. He was arrested for felonious assault against the paramedics and has been lodged at the Kent County Jail.

