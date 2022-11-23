Police arrest man accused of assaulting women in Ottawa Co.

38-year-old Nicholas Linderman was taken into custody Monday in connection to two incidents of assault and battery against three women.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting women on multiple occasions in Ottawa County.

38-year-old Nicholas Linderman was taken into custody Monday in connection to two incidents of assault and battery against three women.

The first incident happened on Oct. 26 at a store on the 1140 block of West Randall Street in Coopersville. Around 6:30 p.m., police say Linderman walked up to a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter and made physical contact with both of them.

Linderman left the area and the incident was not reported until Oct. 31, police say.

Five days after the first incident, police say Linderman approached a 19-year-old at a store in the 14700 block of US-31 in Grand Haven Township around 4 p.m. Police said he touched the woman and left the scene before police could arrive.

None of the women knew Linderman, police say.

Linderman is being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. He has been arraigned on three counts of assault and battery. He is being held on a $35,000 cash surety bond.

Anyone with additional information should contact Ottawa County police or Silent Observer.

