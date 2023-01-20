Pennsylvania man arrested at Ford Airport in human trafficking investigation

The Grant Police Department says the 30-year-old Philadelphia native was traveling to Michigan to meet up with the child.

GRANT, Michigan — West Michigan police say an in-school seminar on the topic of human trafficking encouraged a victim to come forward to authorities, launching an investigation.

Grant Police Chief Bradley Wade said officers in a county-wide task force recently organized an in-school seminar on how to recognize and report human trafficking.

A victim approached the school resource officer for help, Chief Wade said.

Grant Police arrested 30-year-old Patrick Adam Lathrop, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as was traveling to meet up with the victim on Jan. 14.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices and hard drives as evidence in the case.

On Jan. 17, a judge arraigned Lathrop in the 78th District Court in Newaygo County.

Lathrop is now facing one count of child sexually abusive activity, which is a 20-year felony and/or $100,000, using a computer to commit a crime, which is a 20-year to life felony, and one count of distributing sexually explicit, visual or verbal material to a child, a 2-year felony.

Additional charges in federal courts could be possible, the chief said.

He's being held on a $75,000 bond in the Newaygo County Jail.

Anyone who has any additional information that could help the Grant Police Department is encouraged to call 231-834-7212.

