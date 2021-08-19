x
Man arrested, charged in Muskegon Township shooting

The 27-year-old suspect is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a woman overnight Thursday.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor is accusing a 27-year-old man of shooting and seriously injuring a woman. 

The incident happened just after midnight Thursday when a woman called 911. 

Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Orchard Avenue and found the 39-year-old victim in serious condition. 

Police arrested and later identified DMontre Allen as the suspect. 

He is now charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge from a vehicle causing serious impairment, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

In 2017 Allen was charged in Muskegon for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, but those charges were later dismissed. 

