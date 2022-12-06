Man arrested for robbing Holland bakery at gunpoint

Neither the 25-year-old woman working at the bakery nor the suspect were injured in the robbery.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man was arrested after robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 8:15 Tuesday morning, deputies got a call about a robbery at Ryke's Bakery, located at 660 Chicago Drive.

Police say the suspect, a 60-year-old man from Holland, robbed the store at gunpoint. He left the store with an unknown amount of cash in a silver sedan.

Investigators located him and he was arrested peacefully around 3 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the City of Holland.

Neither the 25-year-old woman working at the bakery nor the suspect were injured in the robbery.

The man is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail, and deputies say the investigation is ongoing. His name will be released when he's arraigned.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time and the man is believed to have acted alone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or their website here.

