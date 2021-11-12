Man arrested in 1997 death of woman; he was teen at time

The sheriff says 41-year-old Michael Bur is charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

LENNON, Michigan — A man who was a teenager in 1997 was arrested in the death of an 88-year-old woman, a slaying that was unsolved in Genesee County for nearly 25 years.

Mary Prieur emigrated from Czechoslovakia when she was a child and had a candy business in Flint. The discovery of her body in a swampy, wooded area stunned Lennon, a village in the county.

The sheriff says 41-year-old Michael Bur is charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. He doesn't have a lawyer yet who could comment on the allegations.

Sheriff Chris Swanson says Bur has been a suspect for years. He recalled trying to interview him in 2004.

