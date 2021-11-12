x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested in 1997 death of woman; he was teen at time

The sheriff says 41-year-old Michael Bur is charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LENNON, Michigan — A man who was a teenager in 1997 was arrested in the death of an 88-year-old woman, a slaying that was unsolved in Genesee County for nearly 25 years. 

Mary Prieur emigrated from Czechoslovakia when she was a child and had a candy business in Flint. The discovery of her body in a swampy, wooded area stunned Lennon, a village in the county. 

The sheriff says 41-year-old Michael Bur is charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. He doesn't have a lawyer yet who could comment on the allegations. 

Sheriff Chris Swanson says Bur has been a suspect for years. He recalled trying to interview him in 2004.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Salvation Army kicks off the Red Kettle Campaign